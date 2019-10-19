Balochistan university VC accused of harassing foreign students in 1992

The case of harassment and surveillance of students at The University of Balochistan took another turn after a varsity professor accused the vice-chancellor of harassing students.

Fareed Achakzai, a professor, claimed that the vice-chancellor Dr Jawed Iqbal was fired for harassing foreign students in 1992.

Dr Iqbal, on the other hand, has rejected these accusations. “These are based on lies,” he said.

Achakzai is not even a professor. He is a lecturer but claims to be a professor. He has even been involved in appointing people illegally, Dr Iqbal added.

The varsity has been receiving widespread criticism after students claimed that CCTV footages were being used by its admin to harass and blackmail them.

Members of its academic staff even revealed that secret cameras were placed inside switchboards and keyboards to monitor the student’s activities.

Many women students have claimed that the administration was using their videos to blackmail them and asking for sexual favours in return.

The case has shaken everyone in Balochistan. The MPAs and the high court have ordered an investigation into it. The FIA is currently looking into the case.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.