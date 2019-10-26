Saturday, October 26, 2019  | 26 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Balochistan University harassment case heard by Senate’s Human Rights Committee

1 hour ago
Students of Balochistan University narrated incidents of harassment because of “inappropriately placed” security cameras during a meeting of the Senate’s Human Rights Committee on Friday.

According to the female students, they were harassed and blackmailed with CCTV footage by the university administration. Cameras were even found in the vice-chancellor’s washroom, they said. The committee ordered all cameras to be immediately removed.

It has decided to visit Quetta after a week, member Aisha Raza said. “We will decide camera placements throughout the university campus. The vice-chancellor has also been ordered to put up cameras only on the campus boundary walls,” she added.

The university has been receiving widespread criticism and many students have left it in the wake of the camera issue. They demand that the vice-chancellor and other people involved be caught and punished.

The students also complained that the university has been turned into an “army camp”.

PMDC employees complain

Separately, employees of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council complained about their unemployment since the council’s dissolution.

Earlier this month, the PMDC was dissolved and replaced by the Pakistan Medical Commission under the Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance 2019. The new ordinance stipulates that a uniform minimum standard of medical education, training, and recognition of qualifications in medicine and dentistry must be implemented.

The committee assured the workers that they would get new jobs under the new health ordinance. It also summoned the documents of the workers and said that the matter will be discussed at the next meeting.

