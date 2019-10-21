Balochistan University harassment case: Court asks FIA to submit report

The Balochistan High Court has ordered the FIA to submit a report in the recent case of harassment and surveillance at The University of Balochistan.

A two-member bench, headed by BHC Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail ordered officers of the FIA and the respondent’s lawyer to prepare a report on the incident. He told them present it in court by October 29.

The bench directed the new vice chancellor be given powers to conduct a transparent investigation.

Students of the Degree College and the Polytechnic College and members of the Baloch Student Organisation protested the incident and rallied in front of the university, blocking Saryab Road for traffic.

The students said that suspension of Vice Chancellor Dr Jawed Iqbal was not sufficient and demanded that further investigations be made so that other people who were involved in the harassment be caught.

“There’s a lot of respect for women in the Balochi tribal culture,” one of the protesters, Zakia Baloch, said. “The scandal has not only raised a question on our educational future but also has had a negative psychological impact on us. It would be very difficult to study with constant fear in our hearts.”

“Balochi culture is tribal, yet, parents have never restricted education for women here,” Durran Baloch, another protester said. “Incidents like these would give rise to negative sentiments. Female students should have laws against harassment.”

The University of Balochistan has been receiving widespread criticism after students claimed that CCTV footage was being used by its admin to harass and blackmail them.

Members of its academic staff even revealed that secret cameras were placed inside switchboards and keyboards to monitor the student’s activities.

Many female students have claimed that the administration was using their videos to blackmail them and asking for sexual favours in return.

