Balochistan opposition parties announce support for JUI-F’s Azadi March

Opposition leaders promise full participation in the anti-government march















Members of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, National Party, Awami National Party, Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and others held a meeting in Quetta to decide on the strategy pertaining to the JUI-F march on Islamabad.The provincial leadership of these opposition parties decided to fully participate in the march.On the occasion, JUI-F’s provincial president Maulana Abdul Wasay said the time had come to "send the selected government home".Speaking at a news conference, PkMAP chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai also announced that his party would fully participate in the march.Members of the opposition were of the view that for the supremacy of parliament and democratic stability, it was necessary to overthrow the government which was formed through rigging of polls.The JUI-F has been preparing to march towards Islamabad from Sunday, aiming to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.The ‘Azadi March’ will enter Islamabad on October 31, Fazl announced earlier this month. It will start from Karachi on October 27.All the rallies would enter Islamabad together via the GT Road, according to the JUI-F chief.