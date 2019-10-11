Balochistan MPA seeks justice for survivors of acid attacks

The Balochistan Assembly passed a resolution on Thursday against acid attacks on women and children in the province.

The resolution was tabled by MPA Shakeela Dehwar, who raised the issue of the increasing number of acid attack cases in Quetta.

“A few months ago, four people were accused of throwing acid in which two women and a child were injured,” Dehwar remarked.

The resolution termed acid throwing an act of terrorism and demanded the government to take strict action against the culprits. The open sale of acid in the markets must be banned immediately to prevent future attacks, Dehwar said.

In August, the Punjab government had decided to pay a monthly stipend to girls and women who have survived acid attacks.

The announcement was made by Punjab chief minister’s spokesperson Shahbaz Gill during his visit to a house of an acid attack survivor in Gujrat. He handed over a cheque of Rs500,000 to the victim’s family on behalf of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

In 2018, the National Assembly passed the Acid And Burn Crime Bill 2017. PLMN’s Marvi Memon, who had moved the bill, said its purpose was to support the victims and bring justice to them by punishing their culprits.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.