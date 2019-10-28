Monday, October 28, 2019  | 28 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Government

Balochistan minister promises action against Ansarul Islam after Duki clash

2 hours ago
Balochistan minister promises action against Ansarul Islam after Duki clash

Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langove promised on Monday action against Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s subsidiary organisation Ansarul Islam, after its members clashed with Levies force in Duki district.

Speaking to the media, Langove said not enough people from Balochistan participated in the Azadi March which was expected. “Because of this, a few individuals intend to spread unrest in the province,” he said.

The home minister said that Ansarul Islam was a “banned outfit” and it would not be allowed to carry out any kind of activities.

He said a deliberate effort was made to provoke the Levies force in Duki, promising legal action against the “baton-wielding force”.

The clash reportedly took place after baton-wielding members of Ansarul Islam reached the Nana Sahib check-post in Duki and attempted to cross it. The law enforcers opened aerial fire after the activists did not stop.

An FIR has been registered by Levies personnel against Ansarul Islam members at the Saddar police station.

JUI-F’s district general secretary Hafiz Mohammad Amin and Maulana Shamsuddin have been nominated in the FIR.

Around 250 unidentified persons have also been nominated in the FIR.

Ansarul Islam Azadi March Ziaullah Langove
 
