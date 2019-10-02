Balochistan gears up for Jashn-e-Kalat

Jashn-e-Kalat is back again and it promises a lot of fun for families and children.

The arrangements for the event have been completed. It will be held from October 12 to October 18.

During the festival, people will be able to participate in and enjoy circus performances, cricket, and rifle shooting competitions, along with different cultural shows and musical night.

School and college students are participating in different competitions.

The event will be inaugurated by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal.

Deputy Commissioner Shahak Baloch reviewed the arrangements for the event during a meeting on Wednesday. He has instructed the administration to submit a report on the security arrangements for the event.

