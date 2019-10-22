Tuesday, October 22, 2019  | 22 Safar, 1441 | BETA

HOME > Government

Balochistan bans JUI-F’s Ansarul Islam

25 mins ago
Balochistan bans JUI-F’s Ansarul Islam

The Balochistan government has imposed a ban on Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s subsidiary organisation, Ansarul Islam, the provincial home minister announced Tuesday.

“The government will not let any armed militia operate in the province,” said Home Minister Ziaullah Langove, while addressing the press at the Provincial Disaster Management Authority’s office in Quetta.

“If Ansarul Islam is left free today, then other political parties will also consider themselves above the law tomorrow.”

He said all political parties have the right to protest, however, it’s the responsibility of the provincial government to warn of any dangers.

Langove said the law and order situation in Balochistan was in front of everyone, whereas the situation on the borders was also tensed.

He said it was inadequate to organise a long march under such circumstances.

“The state is not weak. It will do everything through proper procedure,” the home minister said. The government would hold talks with organisers of the march, he said.

Langove said a meeting had been summoned to decide a future strategy in this regard.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
