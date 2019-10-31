Bail for Shakargarh lawyers caught on camera beating woman

The group of lawyers who had kicked and beaten a woman outside a court in district Narowal’s Shakargarh has been granted interim bail till November 7.

According to Shakargarh circle’s deputy superintendent of police, Khalil Ahmad, lawyers Asif Sultan, Yasir Khan, and Waseem Latif had presented themselves in court on Wednesday. The court granted them interim bail and fined them Rs50,000.

The woman, identified as Amrat, had come to court for a hearing with her cousin, Abdul Qayoom. She said that the lawyers did not let her enter the chamber, dragged her outside and beat her.

A video of the attack went viral on social media, attracting widespread condemnation.

The local bar association’s president, Naeem Iqbal, claimed that the woman was accompanied by some men and they tried to kidnap one of the lawyers named Yasir Khan.

The police registered a case against the lawyers under sections 354 (assault of a woman), 147 (rioting) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of a common object) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Amrat’s cousin brother told the police that the lawyers were inside the chamber and started beating them as soon as he and Amrat arrived. “They pulled my sister’s hair and dragged her outside the court where they beat her up,” Qayoom said.

When I tried to intervene, they started beating me as well. They took my phone and cash worth Rs50,000. My sister has bruises on her arm, legs, stomach, and knees,” he said.

Amrat’s cousin said that the lawyers were angered as Amrat was filing a case against one of the lawyers Waseem Latif’s relatives. “Amrat wanted to have a gate constructed at the back of her house. Her neighbours [Waseem Latif’s relatives], however, did not let her do this upon which she filed a case against them,” he claimed.

The police are investigating the case.