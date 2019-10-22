Bahawalnagar man tortured by brothers over property dispute

Two men were arrested on Tuesday for torturing their brother over a property dispute in Bahawalnagar’s Sakhram. Their other brother, however, managed to escape.

“Zulfiqar received a call from one of his brothers asking him to collect his share of their 16-acre land,” said one of their relatives. When he reached, they took him to a nearby cotton field and tied him down and brutal l y tortured him, he added.

Zulfiqar was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. According to the doctors, he has permanently lost his eyesight and speech because of the brutal beating.

An FIR has been registered. The police are conducting raids to arrest the third suspect.

