Tuesday, October 22, 2019  | 22 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Bahawalnagar man tortured by brothers over property dispute

2 hours ago
Bahawalnagar man tortured by brothers over property dispute

Two men were arrested on Tuesday for torturing their brother over a property dispute in Bahawalnagar’s Sakhram. Their other brother, however, managed to escape.

“Zulfiqar received a call from one of his brothers asking him to collect his share of their 16-acre land,” said one of their relatives. When he reached, they took him to a nearby cotton field and tied him down and brutally tortured him, he added.

Zulfiqar was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. According to the doctors, he has permanently lost his eyesight and speech because of the brutal beating.

An FIR has been registered. The police are conducting raids to arrest the third suspect.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
bahawalnagar torture
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
jhelum, couples, mass wedding
 
MOST READ
PM Khan launches new programme for the country's youth
PM Khan launches new programme for the country’s youth
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
Keep your children away from instant noodles
Keep your children away from instant noodles
GDA's Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
GDA’s Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
Watch: Motorcyclists rob two men in Karachi's Malir
Watch: Motorcyclists rob two men in Karachi’s Malir
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.