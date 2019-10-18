Friday, October 18, 2019  | 18 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Babar Atta resigns as focal person for polio 

11 mins ago
 
Babar Atta resigns as focal person for polio 

Photo: Online

Babar Atta has stepped down as the PM’s focal person for polio as the country continues to grapple with the infectious disease. He was appointed to the post on October 11, 2018. 

In a series of tweets, he said that he asked the prime minister to relieve him of his duties because of “personal reasons”.

“When I look back, I am proud to say that I made all possible efforts to create that enabling environment where polio eradication is a top priority,” he remarked.

Atta said that that a call centre will soon be inaugurated to cater to complaints of people and answer their questions related to immunisation drive. The country’s first-ever perception management initiative will be rolled out by the end of October, he added.

“Pakistan is in a position that will finally eradicate polio once and for all,” Atta said.

He is resigning at a time when the PTI government is being criticised for a growing number of polio cases. This year, seventy-two cases have been reported so far, which is the highest number of cases reported since 2015. In 2015, fifty-four cases were reported, 20 in 2016, 8 in 2017 and 12 in 2018.

In Sindh, four cases have been reported from Karachi, two from Hyderabad and one each from Jamshoro and Larkana. Across the country, fifty-three cases were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, six from Balochistan and five from Punjab.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
babar atta Pakistan polio
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Babar Atta, Polio eradication, polio virus, PTI, PM Imran Khan
 
MOST READ
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
PM Khan launches new programme for the country's youth
PM Khan launches new programme for the country’s youth
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
PIA to operate over 13 flights on new international routes
PIA to operate over 13 flights on new international routes
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.