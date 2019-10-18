Babar Atta resigns as focal person for polio 

Babar Atta has stepped down as the PM’s focal person for polio as the country continues to grapple with the infectious disease. He was appointed to the post on October 11, 2018.

In a series of tweets, he said that he asked the prime minister to relieve him of his duties because of “personal reasons”.

“When I look back, I am proud to say that I made all possible efforts to create that enabling environment where polio eradication is a top priority,” he remarked.

Atta said that that a call centre will soon be inaugurated to cater to complaints of people and answer their questions related to immunisation drive. The country’s first-ever perception management initiative will be rolled out by the end of October, he added.

“Pakistan is in a position that will finally eradicate polio once and for all,” Atta said.

He is resigning at a time when the PTI government is being criticised for a growing number of polio cases. This year, seventy-two cases have been reported so far, which is the highest number of cases reported since 2015. In 2015, fifty-four cases were reported, 20 in 2016, 8 in 2017 and 12 in 2018.