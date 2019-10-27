Imran came into power through theft, he must resign: Fazl

The JUI-F’s Azadi March begins across Pakistan today (Sunday). Party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be heading the march in Karachi.

Karachi

The JUI-F has set up a camp along the Superhighway in Sohrab Goth. Processions from all six districts of the city will converge in Sohrab Goth. A heavy contingent of police has been deployed.

Before the procession leaves the city, Fazl will give a speech. This will the first of many speeches he will make as part of the Azadi March. The procession is scheduled to converge in Islamabad on October 31.

A special container has been prepared for Fazl, which is 40 feet long and 10 feet wide.

A big crowd has gathered near the Toll Plaza in Karachi. Supporters and workers of the PPP, ANP and PML-N are mixed in with JUI-F supporters.

The JUI-F’s Ansarul Islam (Salaar Force) is controlling traffic on the Super Highway.

PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair, PPP’s Raza Rabbani and ANP’s Shahi Syed are addressing the crowd.

Fazl has arrived at the rally to chants of ‘Kashmir will become Pakistan’s’ and ‘Naara-e-Takbeer Allah Hu Akbar’.

Addressing the crowd, Syed said if you want to save the country, this incompetent government must be thrown out. He said if they want to save Pakistan, the opposition must be united.

Zubair, the former governor of Sindh, said that the entire country is united against the Indian atrocities in Kashmir. Nawaz Sharif has instructed his workers and supporters to welcome Maulana Fazlur Rehman in every city and town of the country and become part of his Azadi March, he said, adding that every PML-N worker will support Fazl.

Imran Khan is not capable of rescuing the country from this economic crisis, he said, adding that the only way out is if he resigns and independent, free and fair elections are held.

Zubair said the PEMRA chief says he didn’t ask his department to black out Fazl, but then who is doing it? This isn’t a rally like 2014’s, he contended, adding that they will not break even one flower pot. The PTI attacked PTV and parliament but we will follow the Constitution, he said.

Rabbani said that Kashmir’s jails are full and youngsters are being tortured but remember that movements for the right to self determination couldn’t be suppressed anywhere in the world. The sad thing is that the Muslim community is silent on the atrocities being committed in Kashmir, he said, demanding that the community raise its voice for the Kashmiri people and support them.

We speak about freedom in Kashmir but when I look at my own country, my heart weeps tears of blood, said Rabbani, adding that this is because he sees innocent children and women on the roads whose fathers or husbands or brothers or children have been missing for years. Labourers are being fired, he added.

But Pakistan’s finance minister will present the IMF businessmen’s demands and seek their approval, he accused. The responsibilities of all institutions are defined in the Constitution but today every institution is poking its nose in other institutions’ jobs, he said. “This is not an African republic.”

But the issue will not be resolved by replacing any single person, he cautioned, adding that Pakistan is now at a point where the whole system needs to be changed.

The crowd went wild as Fazl took to the stage and picked up the mic. We appeal to the international community to take notice of the issue in Kashmir, he said, warning that the Pakistani nation will not remain silent on the atrocities being perpetrated against Kashmiris. We want to tell the world that we are on the same page on the Kashmir issue, he said. We do not accept the secret agreements and deals our government has made, he said.

People are gathering for rallies across the country, he said. “On October 31, we will enter Islamabad.” The government team came to us asking for an NRO but we refused to give them anything or accept their demands, he said sarcastically, mocking government officials who repeatedly claim that the opposition comes to them for NROs. He added that Imran Khan will have to resign. He has come into power through theft, he accused. We do not accept the July 25 elections nor their results nor the government that was formed as a result of those results, he warned.

Quetta

The JUI-F’s senior leader Maulana Abdul Waseeh will lead the march from Quetta. The procession will head to Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Lahore and then to Islamabad. It will also cross the mountains near Fort Munroe.

A special container has been ordered from Japan for Maulana Waseeh. It has a fridge, kitchen, cupboards, a bathroom, TV and space for six people.

Islamabad

The government has summoned more police power to the capital ahead of the Azadi March. Officers of the Punjab Constabulary have been called in, in case of emergency. The opposition and government reached an agreement on Saturday evening that the march would not enter Islamabad’s Red Zone, where most of the main government buildings are.

Attock

Police presence has been beefed up in Attock ahead of the Azadi March. More policemen have been deployed on the Attock Bridge. They have been ordered to stop people coming for the protests. The district administration has summoned 5,000 shells and the DPO says they will not allow anyone to harm the peace in the city.

The police are also checking boats on the Indus.