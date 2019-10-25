Azadi March will be held at all costs, says Fazl

The Azadi March will be held at all costs, said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

“We don’t know if we will stay in Islamabad or not,” he remarked at a press conference on Friday. That decision will be taken by the Rahbar Committee.

“This is not a solo flight,” he said, adding that the opposition is united on participating in the march. People will come out on the streets to support us, he added.

When asked about the containers placed in different parts of Islamabad, Fazl said that they will be moved as if they were empty matchboxes.

On October 23, Prime Minister Imran Khan allowed the opposition to hold their anti-government protest. The premier made the decision during a meeting with Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, who is heading the government committee negotiating with the protesters.

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl has been preparing to march towards Islamabad, aiming to topple Prime Minister Khan’s government. The march will enter Islamabad on October 31, Fazl announced earlier this month. It will begin on October 27.

All the rallies will enter Islamabad together via GT Road, according to the JUI-F chief.

