Friday, October 25, 2019  | 25 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Azadi March will be held at all costs, says Fazl

53 mins ago
Azadi March will be held at all costs, says Fazl

The Azadi March will be held at all costs, said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

“We don’t know if we will stay in Islamabad or not,” he remarked at a press conference on Friday. That decision will be taken by the Rahbar Committee.

“This is not a solo flight,” he said, adding that the opposition is united on participating in the march. People will come out on the streets to support us, he added.

When asked about the containers placed in different parts of Islamabad, Fazl said that they will be moved as if they were empty matchboxes.

On October 23, Prime Minister Imran Khan allowed the opposition to hold their anti-government protest. The premier made the decision during a meeting with Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, who is heading the government committee negotiating with the protesters.

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl has been preparing to march towards Islamabad, aiming to topple Prime Minister Khan’s government. The march will enter Islamabad on October 31, Fazl announced earlier this month. It will begin on October 27.

All the rallies will enter Islamabad together via GT Road, according to the JUI-F chief.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Azadi March Mualana Fazlur Rehman
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Halal Guys, New York, US, food truck, food chain,
 
MOST READ
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Wedding countdown begins for Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
Wedding countdown begins for Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar are living the Parisian dream
Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar are living the Parisian dream
Karachi shopkeeper granted bail in fake eggs case
Karachi shopkeeper granted bail in fake eggs case
Pakistan Medical Commission replaces PMDC as new regulatory body
Pakistan Medical Commission replaces PMDC as new regulatory body
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.