They are marching to Islamabad

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F served breakfast to its marchers, who started their journey from Karachi, in Sukkur on Monday morning.The workers were seen preparing boxes to distribute among their supporters and workers. The marchers left Karachi Sunday morning. They are walking towards Islamabad as part of JUI-F's anti-government protest.The marchers spent the night in Sukkur. They will leave the Sukkur bypass at 12pm.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram