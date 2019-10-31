Azadi March demonstration in Islamabad postponed till Friday: PML-N

The demonstration in Islamabad which is part of the JUI-F’s Azadi March has been delayed by a day to pay respects to the families of the victims of the Tezgam train accident in Rahim Yar Khan, said PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb while speaking to the media in Lahore.

The demonstration will now be held on November 1, said Ahsan Iqbal in a statement. All the workers and supporters will stay in Islamabad, he added.

PML-N’s Uzma Bukhari told SAMAA TV that the decision has been made by the opposition’s Rahbar Committee.

The JUI-F has yet to make a formal announcement.

The Azadi March caravans have reached Gujar Khan and are expected to reach Islamabad today.

Seventy-four people were killed early Thursday morning as the Tezgam Express caught fire near Rahim Yar Khan.

We offer our condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the accident, said Iqbal.

