Thursday, October 31, 2019  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Azadi March demonstration in Islamabad postponed till Friday: PML-N

47 mins ago
Azadi March demonstration in Islamabad postponed till Friday: PML-N

Photo: Online

The demonstration in Islamabad which is part of the JUI-F’s Azadi March has been delayed by a day to pay respects to the families of the victims of the Tezgam train accident in Rahim Yar Khan, said PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb while speaking to the media in Lahore. 

The demonstration will now be held on November 1, said Ahsan Iqbal in a statement. All the workers and supporters will stay in Islamabad, he added.

PML-N’s Uzma Bukhari told SAMAA TV that the decision has been made by the opposition’s Rahbar Committee.

The JUI-F has yet to make a formal announcement.

The Azadi March caravans have reached Gujar Khan and are expected to reach Islamabad today.

Seventy-four people were killed early Thursday morning as the Tezgam Express caught fire near Rahim Yar Khan.

We offer our condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the accident, said Iqbal.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Azadi March PML-N
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Halal Guys, New York, US, food truck, food chain,
 
MOST READ
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Watch: Karachi's DHA Golf Club submerged
Watch: Karachi’s DHA Golf Club submerged
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
This isn't a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
This isn’t a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange
JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.