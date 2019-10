Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Azadi March entered its second day on Monday (October 28).

After a night at the ‘tent city’ in Sukkur, Fazl is gearing up to address a large rally in the city.

Irked by PEMRA’s unannounced ban, the JUI-F media team is using social media pages to broadcast their rallies across the country.

Local PPP and PML-N leaders have also arrived on stage to support Fazl.