Azadi March Day 4: Fazl addresses supporters in Lahore

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Wednesday that his Azadi March has become a national movement, which is backed by every single Pakistani.

Addressing the crowd at Minar-e-Pakistan, the JUI-F chief said the marchers didn’t even cause a minor injury to anyone during their journey so far.

He said they did not accept the results of July 25, 2018 election due to the worst rigging of polls.

“We have not pledged allegiance to this ruler from the day one,” Fazl said. “The vote belongs to the people and [we] can’t tolerate its plunder.”

He said the national economy had declined to such lows that it was threatening the very existence of the country.

“The dignified teachers of the country are being dragged on Islamabad roads, traders are on a strike as their businesses have been badly affected,” the JUI-F chief said.

He said 500,000 houses might have been razed in the country, but foundation stone of not even a single one was laid.

“The loyalists of western economy want to impawn Pakistan’s economy with the West,” Fazl said. He said his party fully supported demands of the protesting traders.

“Today’s Azadi March is the voice of every oppressed Pakistani,” the JUI-F chief said. “It has evolved into a national movement.”

The Azadi March has already left Lahore. The marchers will have their next stopover in Gujar Khan.

The JUI-F’s Azadi March reached Lahore Tuesday night. On Wednesday, marchers gathered at the Minar-e-Pakistan.

Speaking to the media before leaving for Minar-e-Pakistan, Fazl said this is a movement, not a dharna. It’s not like this will stop if we don’t get the results we want in Islamabad, he said. We never even used the word dharna, he said.

Addressing the crowd at Minar-e-Pakistan, party leaders announced that they will not leave Islamabad without toppling the government.

The leaders of opposition parties severely criticized the media for blacking out the Azadi March. “Pakistan’s media has become blind and deaf,” said one leader.

