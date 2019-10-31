Azadi Marchers make their way to Islamabad on Day 5 

The JUI-F’s Azadi March is headed to its final destination.

Party workers and supporters departed from Karachi, joined the march from all the cities they stopped in and will reach Islamabad today (Thursday) after five days. The march, which has the support of main opposition parties such as the PPP, PML-N, and ANP, aims to topple the PTI government.

The marchers reached Gujjar Khan early Thursday morning. They will leave for Islamabad after offering their Zuhr prayers.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is leading the protest, is staying at the house of PML-N leader Shahid Saraf.

An ANP rally, comprising Asfandyar Wali Khan and Mian Ifthikhar Hussain, will leave Peshawar at 12pm. The rally will join marchers in Islamabad.

JUI-F leaders Akram Khan Durrani, Maulana Ataur Rehman, Maulana Asad Mahmood will leave Peshawar at 2pm. They will be joined by PPP leaders and workers. PML-N workers, on the other hand, will leave via the Peshawar Motorway Interchange at 1pm.

Supporters from Malakand and Hazara divisions will join the protesters too.

Day 4 highlights

The protesters departed from Lahore on Wednesday afternoon after gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan.

The Azadi March caravans reached Gujranwala at 11:45pm. Gujranwala is 60 kilometres away from Lahore and the protesters completed their journey in 12 hours. The protesters had passed through Jhelum, Ghagar Mandi, Lalamusa and Kharian.

The JUI-F chief briefly addressed his supporters at Gujranwala’s Chanda Qila. All the political parties are on the same page, they agree that people’s mandate was taken away from them during the July 25 General Election, he said. “Today, we have set out for the safety and integrity of Pakistan,” Fazl said. “The people of Pakistan have to fight this battle.”

The Azadi March participants were welcomed by PPP’s Qamar Zaman Kaira in Lalamusa. During his stay, Fazl met representatives of different political parties.

PML-N and JUI-F had organised a grand welcome for the marchers in Jhelum. They chanted slogans to boost the morale of the protesters and showered them with rose petals upon their arrival.

Reporting by Roohan Ahmed, Khan Zamir, Sadaqat Ali and Zulqarnain Iqbal. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.