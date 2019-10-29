Azadi March Day 3: JUI-F marchers reach Multan

Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Azadi March entered its third day on Tuesday (October 29). The marchers accompanied by PPP leaders have reached Multan.

The marchers, joined by people from Dera Ghazi Khan and Muzaffargarh, gathered at the Fatima Jinnah Town Housing Scheme. The JUI-F chief is expected to stay at his son Asad Mehmood’s house.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman will address the participants at 12pm. They will leave for Lahore at 1:30 pm.

Entry and exit points have been arranged at the housing scheme for the marchers, said CPO Zubair. He said strict security arrangements have been made in Multan district. The JUI-F is responsible for the internal security of the march, he added.

After a night at the ‘tent city’ in Sukkur, party workers and supporters gathered for a large rally in the city. “This march will enter the corridors of power and sweep away all the trash,” said Fazl while addressing the march participants.

With additional reporting by Muhammad Ali Hafeez, Abbas Shabbir and Usman Khan.