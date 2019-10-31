Thursday, October 31, 2019  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Azadi March: Court stops Islamabad administration from seizing loaded containers

1 hour ago
A view of containers placed by the city administration in Islamabad for the JUI-F Azadi March. Photo: Online

Where did the Azadi March containers come from?

The Islamabad High Court wants the government to stop picking up loaded containers for the Azadi March.

The court took up a petition filed by a transport company against what it says is the forced acquisition of its containers for JUI-F’s Azadi March in Islamabad.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition. Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat and the senior superintendent of police appeared before the court.

The district administration submitted a detailed reply in court.

DC Shafaqat said that they have paid Rs60 million to a Lahore company for the containers.

Justice Minallah asked the DC if the Islamabad police had seized containers for the march. He said that the lifting of loaded containers is a violation of a basic right.

The DC, however, replied that the containers have been rented. “We are paying for it,” he said.

Some of the containers were freed on the SP’s recommendation, said the petitioner’s lawyer.

On this, Justice Minallah asked the transport company to contact the government for compensation of any containers that had been seized. It also directed the government to cooperate and provide the compensation.

The IHC chief justice remarked that the court had stopped the seizure of containers even during PTI’s dharna in the past.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
