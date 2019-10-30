Wednesday, October 30, 2019  | 1 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Azadi March aims to destabilise Pakistan, says PM

51 mins ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl’s Azadi March “is a march aimed at destabilizing Pakistan” and directed party and government spokespersons to counter it with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s narrative, government sources told SAMAA TV.

The prime minister said so while presiding over a meeting of his party and government’s spokespersons in Islamabad, according to the sources.

The meeting expressed fears that the opposition’s march on Islamabad would lead to political instability.

However, the participants expressed their resolve to give a tough political fight to the JUI-F and other opposition parties, the sources said.

On the occasion, the prime minister directed the attendees to inform the masses about the government’s economic achievements, according to the sources.

He asked them not to issue statements on former premier Nawaz Sharif’s illness.

“The country is heading towards prosperity but a few individuals are bent upon creating hurdles in the way of development,” PM Khan was quoted as saying.

He also clarified that his government intended to resolve the crisis politically.

