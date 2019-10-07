Atif Zaman to be indicted on Oct 21 in double murder case

Picture: Atif Zaman/Facebook

A District South sessions court in Karachi will indict Atif Zaman, who killed two of his business partners after they asked him to return their money, on October 21.

Zaman on the night of July 9 had shot and killed TV anchorperson Mureed Abbas and his friend Khizer Hayat in Karachi’s DHA. He then tried to commit suicide at his apartment but he was saved by the police.

A District South sessions court took up the case Monday and Zaman appeared in court too.

In a separate development, the case pertaining to Zaman’s suicide attempt has been shifted to a judicial magistrate.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court had removed the terrorism clauses in the case and transferred it to a District South sessions court. A petition has been submitted in the Sindh High Court challenging the court’s decision.

The petition argues that Zaman had killed two of his business partners in a posh locality of Karachi. A judicial magistrate had added the terrorism clauses to the case, but the ATC removed the clauses without reviewing the facts properly, it claims. The two back-to-back murders had instilled fear in the minds of the people and therefore it should be treated as a case of terrorism, according to the petition.

The Sindh High Court, in this regard, has issued notices to the respondents and Sindh prosecutor general. The parties have been directed to submit their replies by October 24.