Entertainment

Atif Aslam now has his own Dubai star

3 hours ago
Atif Aslam now has his own Dubai star

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam now has his own Dubai Star in Downtown Dubai. He received the honour during a ceremony on Sunday. 

The ‘Walk of Fame’ honours international celebrities of stage and screen. The Hollywood Walk of Fame is already one of the biggest attractions in Los Angeles. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that Emaar – the developer behind much of Dubai’s Downtown District – wants to repeat some of the Hollywood magic.

Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Chan, Ranveer Singh, Ellie Saab already have their own stars.

 

“It’s a very vibrant city,” Aslam said at the ceremony. “This is the only city I think I really enjoy myself walking on the streets. I have played for 150,000 people here, so it has a lot of good will. We, South Asians, especially Pakistanis and Indians – we’re everywhere, but this is one place where we are a lot. So I really love the fact my music is heard over here,” he said as reported by Khaleej Times.

 

The singer was even clicked with Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor at the event.

Sonam was also honoured with a Dubai Star at the event.

