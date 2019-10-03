Army chief stresses ‘intimate’ link between national security and economy 

The national security of any country is intimately linked to the economy, said Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa while addressing a seminar for businessmen and economic teams in Rawalpindi, adding that prosperity is a function of balance in security needs and economic growth.

The seminar, titled ‘Interplay of Economy and Security’, was held at the Army Auditorium, according to a statement of the Inter Services Public Relations. Top businessmen of the country, as well as different economists, attended the session.

The army chief briefed the participants on the improved “internal security environment” that has enabled space for increased economic activities.

He remarked that the purpose of the seminar was to bring all the stakeholders at one platform and “formulate recommendations for a synergistic way forward”.

The economic team informed the businessmen about the initiatives being taken by the federal government to facilitate businesses and promote economic growth.

The business community shared their views and assured their cooperation in the implementation of the government’s reforms. They assured that they’ll play their part by paying their taxes and investing in a socially and economically responsible manner.

