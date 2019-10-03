Thursday, October 3, 2019  | 3 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Army chief stresses ‘intimate’ link between national security and economy 

4 hours ago
 
Army chief stresses ‘intimate’ link between national security and economy 

The national security of any country is intimately linked to the economy, said Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa while addressing a seminar for businessmen and economic teams in Rawalpindi, adding that prosperity is a function of balance in security needs and economic growth.

The seminar, titled ‘Interplay of Economy and Security’, was held at the Army Auditorium, according to a statement of the Inter Services Public Relations. Top businessmen of the country, as well as different economists, attended the session.

The army chief briefed the participants on the improved “internal security environment” that has enabled space for increased economic activities.

He remarked that the purpose of the seminar was to bring all the stakeholders at one platform and “formulate recommendations for a synergistic way forward”.

The economic team informed the businessmen about the initiatives being taken by the federal government to facilitate businesses and promote economic growth.

The business community shared their views and assured their cooperation in the implementation of the government’s reforms. They assured that they’ll play their part by paying their taxes and investing in a socially and economically responsible manner.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
army chief Rawalpindi
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Army chief, Rawalpindi, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa
 
MOST READ
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Imran Khan's plane narrowly avoids disaster after leaving NYC
Imran Khan’s plane narrowly avoids disaster after leaving NYC
Islamabad varsity rector announces resignation over student's death
Islamabad varsity rector announces resignation over student’s death
Islamabad police called in after protests erupt outside NTS headquarters
Islamabad police called in after protests erupt outside NTS headquarters
More rain predicted in Karachi on Saturday
More rain predicted in Karachi on Saturday
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.