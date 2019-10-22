An Indian religious leader has an undisclosed income of Rs5b

In simultaneous raids on properties of Indian self-styled guru, Kalki Bhagavan, the income tax department confiscated undocumented income of Rs5 billion from his ashrams in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

“US currency alone is about $2.5 million (approximately Rs 180 million),” the I-T department said in a press release. “This is apart from other foreign currency. About 88 kilogrammes of undeclared gold jewellery, valued at Rs26m, and diamonds amounting to 1,271 carats, worth about Rs50m, have also been seized. The undisclosed income of the group detected so far is estimated at more than Rs5bn,” they said.

According to a report by India Today, seventy-year-old Vijay Kumar is a self-styled godman. In 1990, the former clerk claimed that he was the 10th avatar of Vishnu-Kalki (Indian god).

In the mid 1980s, he opened an ashram, Jeevashram, to provide an “alternative education system to his disciples”.

The I-T department has been conducting raids since October 16 and has raided 40 premises owned by him in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Varadaiahpalem near Chittoor.