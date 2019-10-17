Thursday, October 17, 2019  | 17 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Health

Aman Ambulance service temporarily suspended over funds shortage

1 hour ago
 
Photo: Aman Foundation/ Facebook

The Aman Ambulance service is temporarily suspended because of shortage of funds from the Sindh government, an official of the Aman Foundation confirmed Thursday.

The ambulance service was renamed as the Sindh Medical and Rescue Service after the Sindh government and the Aman Foundation entered into a public-private partnership.

Khaqan Sikandar, the director healthcare services of the Aman Foundation, confirmed to SAMAA Digital that they had been reducing their fleet for the past few months.

Sikandar said the service was temporarily suspended today, however, it’s hoped that the funds would be released in the next few days.

Murtaza Wahab, adviser to the Sindh chief minister, said in a video message the perception that the ambulance service had been shut down was wrong.

He said a summary pertaining to the funds had been forwarded to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. The funds would be released soon after the chief minister’s approval, Wahab said.

The Sindh government wants the service to continue, he added.





 

 
 
 
 
 

 
