TRENDING NOW
India-Pakistan nuclear war could kill 100 million: researchers
NAB won’t do anything that could harm the economy: chairman
Sindh CM gives transgender people quota in govt service
PM assures business community of addressing its reservations
Politics
All matters with opposition are ‘settled’, claims Rasheed
Samaa Digital
2 hours ago
Says PM Imran Khan will complete his five-year term
Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed said on Thursday that all matters with the opposition were "settled" and there would be no need for a sit-in or long march to Islamabad.
The minister claimed so while addressing a ceremony in Karachi. He said the prime minister would complete his five-year term.
"The inside story is that Imran Khan will complete five years and all matters with the opposition are fine... the entire issue is settled," Rasheed said.
Related: JUI-F to march towards Islamabad on October 27, announces Fazl
"The time for a long march or sit-in won't come," he said, adding the government didn't want JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and his followers to contract the dengue virus.
The minister said the entire nation, including PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, was with Imran Khan on the issue of Kashmir.
"In the next few days, Bilawal would also be with [him]," he claimed.
Rasheed said both Shehbaz and Bilawal would succeed in convincing Fazl.
government
opposition
sheikh rasheed
