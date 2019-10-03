All matters with opposition are ‘settled’, claims Rasheed

Says PM Imran Khan will complete his five-year term











The minister claimed so while addressing a ceremony in Karachi. He said the prime minister would complete his five-year term."The inside story is that Imran Khan will complete five years and all matters with the opposition are fine... the entire issue is settled," Rasheed said."The time for a long march or sit-in won't come," he said, adding the government didn't want JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and his followers to contract the dengue virus.The minister said the entire nation, including PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, was with Imran Khan on the issue of Kashmir."In the next few days, Bilawal would also be with [him]," he claimed.Rasheed said both Shehbaz and Bilawal would succeed in convincing Fazl.