HOME > Politics

All matters with opposition are ‘settled’, claims Rasheed

2 hours ago
 
Says PM Imran Khan will complete his five-year term



Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed said on Thursday that all matters with the opposition were "settled" and there would be no need for a sit-in or long march to Islamabad.

The minister claimed so while addressing a ceremony in Karachi. He said the prime minister would complete his five-year term.

"The inside story is that Imran Khan will complete five years and all matters with the opposition are fine... the entire issue is settled," Rasheed said.

Related: JUI-F to march towards Islamabad on October 27, announces Fazl

"The time for a long march or sit-in won't come," he said, adding the government didn't want JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and his followers to contract the dengue virus.

The minister said the entire nation, including PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, was with Imran Khan on the issue of Kashmir.

"In the next few days, Bilawal would also be with [him]," he claimed.

Rasheed said both Shehbaz and Bilawal would succeed in convincing Fazl.





