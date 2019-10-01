Tuesday, October 1, 2019  | 1 Safar, 1441 | BETA
AJK premier stresses on need to prepare for all calamities

33 mins ago
 
Photo: Raja Farooq Haider/Facebook

We need to get prepared for all types of natural as well as man-made calamities, says Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan.

He was addressing a high level meeting presided over by him to review the rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in the earthquake affected areas of Mirpur division on Tuesday.

“We need to build the capacity of our institutions to effectively deal with such situations,” he said.

It was decided that the ongoing rehabilitation and reconstruction work in the quake-hit areas would be completed on a priority basis.

The Monitoring Committee constituted by the government in the quake-hit areas will submit its thorough report to the AJK PM on a daily basis. Twenty-two survey teams have also been directed to complete their assigned duties in the stipulated time.

During the meeting, the committee’s secretary, Shahid Mohyud Din Qadri briefed the AJK premier on the latest situation on-ground and the state government’s relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction initiatives taken so far.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Raja Farooq directed the concerned authorities to provide all requisite resources to the State Disaster Management Authority for the smooth relief and rehabilitation operation in the affected areas.

He said all available resources will be provided for rehabilitation and reconstruction in the quake-hit areas.

HOME  
 
