Monday, October 28, 2019  | 28 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

AJK PM promises rehabilitation of Indian firing, earthquake affectees

2 hours ago
AJK PM promises rehabilitation of Indian firing, earthquake affectees

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said on Monday that his government would provide all available resources for the rehabilitation of the people affected by Indian firing at the Ceasefire Line and an earthquake in Mirpur.

He said so during his meeting with former minister Chaudhary Mohammad Saeed. The prime minister appreciated the role of overseas Kashmiris in raising voice for the oppressed people of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and rehabilitation of the earthquake affectees.

He said a delegation of members of Britain’s House of Lords visited Chakothi on Sunday and handed over relief goods to the administration for distributing them among Indian firing affectees.

PM Haider said Mirpur is the “face of Azak Kashmir” and a large number of people belonging to the city live abroad.

They are not only actively exposing Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir, but also assisting the Kashmiri people in critical times, he added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
AZAD KASHMIR Raja Farooq Haider
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Halal Guys, New York, US, food truck, food chain,
 
MOST READ
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Imran came into power through theft, he must resign: Fazl
Imran came into power through theft, he must resign: Fazl
Cyclonic storm Kyarr unlikely to hit Karachi, but rain expected
Cyclonic storm Kyarr unlikely to hit Karachi, but rain expected
Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar are living the Parisian dream
Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar are living the Parisian dream
Wedding countdown begins for Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
Wedding countdown begins for Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.