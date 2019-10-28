AJK PM promises rehabilitation of Indian firing, earthquake affectees

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said on Monday that his government would provide all available resources for the rehabilitation of the people affected by Indian firing at the Ceasefire Line and an earthquake in Mirpur.

He said so during his meeting with former minister Chaudhary Mohammad Saeed. The prime minister appreciated the role of overseas Kashmiris in raising voice for the oppressed people of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and rehabilitation of the earthquake affectees.

He said a delegation of members of Britain’s House of Lords visited Chakothi on Sunday and handed over relief goods to the administration for distributing them among Indian firing affectees.

PM Haider said Mirpur is the “face of Azak Kashmir” and a large number of people belonging to the city live abroad.

They are not only actively exposing Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir, but also assisting the Kashmiri people in critical times, he added.