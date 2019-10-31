After Kyarr, another cyclonic storm ‘Maha’ intensifies in Arabian Sea

A second cyclonic storm ‘Maha’ is brewing in the Arabian Sea. This development comes just after the threat of cyclonic storm Kyarr no longer looms over any of Pakistan’s coastal areas.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Maha is still very far from the northern Arabian Sea, approximately 1,600km away.

“Right now, there is no risk from the storm and we will get to know about its intensity in the next four to five days,” PMD Director Sardar Sarfaraz told SAMAA Digital on Thursday.

The Met Office has also predicted light showers for Karachi on Thursday night and Friday. Sarfaraz, however, said that as Kyarr has reduced in intensity and is 790km away from Karachi, the city will experience a light drizzle.

The emergency imposed in the sea was also lifted, and fishermen are now allowed to go into the sea.

On Tuesday, the cyclone hit the coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan. Water entered inside homes in Hub, while Goth Abdullah and Gadani’s causeway was flooded. Security arrangements are being made on other coastal areas of the region

Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani visited the areas affected by the storm and assured people that they will be taken care of. Such cyclonic activities cannot be controlled but the residents of the affected areas will be shifted to safe places, he promised.

Karachi’s Golf Club and Boat Club were also partly flooded because of the cyclone.