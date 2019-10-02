Afghan Taliban, Zalmay Khalilzad to meet in Pakistan

A delegation of the Afghan Taliban will arrive in Pakistan today (Wednesday). They are expected to hold meetings with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and Pakistani leaders.

Khalilzad, who is already in Islamabad, has confirmed the news.

The delegation visit comes a few days after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the US. While addressing a press conference at the United Nations last week, PM Khan said that Pakistan is still hoping for a peaceful resolution to the Afghan conflict. “We’re still hoping and trying to get the talks restarted and hopefully the deal will be signed,” he added.

PM Khan explained that he was going to meet the Taliban after the deal was signed with the Americans to persuade them to meet the Afghan government but “unfortunately we found out through a tweet that the deal was off”. Progress would have come after the deal was signed, he said, calling the development “very sad”.

On September 10, President Donald Trump said that US peace talks with the Taliban are “dead” and that he is ramping the war back up after canceling secret talks with the Afghan insurgents at his weekend retreat.

“They are dead. As far as I am concerned, they are dead,” President Trump said at the White House about the long-running attempt to reach an agreement with the Taliban and extricate US troops following 18 years of war.

