Afghan Taliban delegation calls on PM Khan, army chief

Afghan Taliban delegation during talks with Pakistani officials at the Foreign Office in Islamabad.

A 12-member delegation of the Afghan Taliban, which is currently visiting Pakistan, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Islamabad on Thursday.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is heading the delegation, which is in Pakistan for the revival of failed peace negotiations with the United States.

The delegates met with PM Khan and General Bajwa at the PM’s office in Islamabad. The participants discussed the regional situation, Afghan peace process and other affairs.

The two sides agreed on the need for early resumption of the US-Taliban talks.

This is the first-ever visit of a Taliban delegation to Pakistan since the establishment of the Taliban Political Commission.

Earlier in the day, Afghan Taliban representatives and Pakistani officials held a meeting in order to revive the negotiations with the US.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and senior officials received the Afghan Taliban delegation as it arrived at the Foreign Office.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the regional situation and bilateral affairs. Both Pakistan and Afghanistan had to pay the price for the instability in Afghanistan, said Qureshi, adding that Pakistan knew that war could never be a solution to any issue.

“Dialogue is the only way forward if we want peace in Afghanistan,” the foreign minister reiterated.

The Taliban delegation arrived in Pakistan Wednesday evening after efforts by the insurgents and the United States to reach a deal allowing for the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan broke down last month. Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen had said that the delegation will discuss “important issues” with Pakistani officials.

US special representative for Afghan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad is in Pakistan too.