Thursday, October 3, 2019  | 3 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Government

Afghan Taliban delegation calls on PM Khan, army chief

October 4, 2019
 
Afghan Taliban delegation calls on PM Khan, army chief

 

Afghan Taliban delegation during talks with Pakistani officials at the Foreign Office in Islamabad.

A 12-member delegation of the Afghan Taliban, which is currently visiting Pakistan, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Islamabad on Thursday.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is heading the delegation, which is in Pakistan for the revival of failed peace negotiations with the United States.

The delegates met with PM Khan and General Bajwa at the PM’s office in Islamabad. The participants discussed the regional situation, Afghan peace process and other affairs.

The two sides agreed on the need for early resumption of the US-Taliban talks.

This is the first-ever visit of a Taliban delegation to Pakistan since the establishment of the Taliban Political Commission.

Earlier in the day, Afghan Taliban representatives and Pakistani officials held a meeting in order to revive the negotiations with the US.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and senior officials received the Afghan Taliban delegation as it arrived at the Foreign Office.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the regional situation and bilateral affairs. Both Pakistan and Afghanistan had to pay the price for the instability in Afghanistan, said Qureshi, adding that Pakistan knew that war could never be a solution to any issue.

“Dialogue is the only way forward if we want peace in Afghanistan,” the foreign minister reiterated.

The Taliban delegation arrived in Pakistan Wednesday evening after efforts by the insurgents and the United States to reach a deal allowing for the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan broke down last month. Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen had said that the delegation will discuss “important issues” with Pakistani officials.

US special representative for Afghan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad is in Pakistan too.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Pakistan Taliban US
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Afghan Taliban, Pakistan, US, delegation, PM Imran Khan, army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa
 
MOST READ
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Imran Khan's plane narrowly avoids disaster after leaving NYC
Imran Khan’s plane narrowly avoids disaster after leaving NYC
Islamabad varsity rector announces resignation over student's death
Islamabad varsity rector announces resignation over student’s death
Islamabad police called in after protests erupt outside NTS headquarters
Islamabad police called in after protests erupt outside NTS headquarters
More rain predicted in Karachi on Saturday
More rain predicted in Karachi on Saturday
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.