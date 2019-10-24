Thursday, October 24, 2019  | 24 Safar, 1441 | BETA
ACE raids Karachi SBCA office, seizes land records

41 mins ago
ACE raids Karachi SBCA office, seizes land records

The anti-corruption establishment raided the office of the Sindh Building Control Authority in Karachi on Thursday.

One SBCA official was arrested, while important documents and files were seized in the raid, ACE officials said.

The ACE team stayed at the building control authority’s office for at least an hour.

It is investigating the construction of a marriage hall on a residential plot in Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Block I.

The SBCA official will be interrogated in this regard.

The 600-yard plot had reportedly been converted into a 1,000-yard plot using china-cutting.

