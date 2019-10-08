Tuesday, October 8, 2019  | 8 Safar, 1441 | BETA
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi

3 hours ago
 
Photo: Author

The Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment arrested on Tuesday the chief executive officer of a fake housing society in Karachi.

The fake housing society was established in Nooriabad and named “Bilawal Bhutto Housing Scheme”.

ACE Deputy Director Zamir Abbasi disclosed that a notorious gang of land grabbers was involved in the encroachment of government land in the area, which was busy allotting the illegal plots.

“Innocent people have been deprived of millions of rupees in the name of fake Bilawal Bhutto Housing Scheme,” Abbasi said. He said that files of 64 fake plots of different categories had already been sold out.

A team of ACE officials arrested Zafar Jhandair, the CEO of the fake housing society, during a raid on its booking office.

The ACE deputy director said they received several complaints from the individuals who had been defrauded. He said the land grabbing group was involved in encroaching government lands in other areas of the city as well.

Abbasi said further investigation was under way in the case.

TOPICS:
anti-corruption establishment fake housing society Karachi
 
No one responsible for COMSATS student's death, says registrar
Met Office predicts more rains in Karachi, Hyderabad
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
Students protest fellow's death at Comsats University in Islamabad
Karachi man donned wife's burqa to rob stores
