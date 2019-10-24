Abbottabad trains school guards to provide security during JUI-F protest 

More than 2,400 men and women school guards, who are working for government schools, were trained on Thursday so that they could perform security duties during the JUI-F gathering in Abbottabad.

JUI-F workers will hold rallies, as part of its Azadi March, in Abbottabad, Kohistan, Galiyat, and Mansehra among other areas on October 27. All the rallies will enter Islamabad on October 27.

The men were trained at the Police Line Ground, while more than 400 women school guards were trained in a separate room.

“The purpose [of calling you all] is so that we can protect people’s lives and their assets during the protest,” said DPO Javed Iqbal while addressing the training session. “Protest is everyone’s democratic right. No government or institution can stop anyone from protesting but, saying that, we have to ensure the security of the people too.”

We don’t want life to come to a halt in the city. Transportation and business activity must continue as usual on October 27, he remarked. “But we have to ensure the security of our children, traders, shopkeepers among others.”

He assured that the school guards will remain unarmed. No one will carry any firearms or anti-riot equipment, the DPO added.

“The DPO called us because he fears that some people will try to create chaos,” said a school guard. “We are ready to perform our duties and stop all illegal activities,” he added.

