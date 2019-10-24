Thursday, October 24, 2019  | 24 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Abbottabad trains school guards to provide security during JUI-F protest 

2 hours ago
Abbottabad trains school guards to provide security during JUI-F protest 

Photo: Online

More than 2,400 men and women school guards, who are working for government schools, were trained on Thursday so that they could perform security duties during the JUI-F gathering in Abbottabad. 

JUI-F workers will hold rallies, as part of its Azadi March, in Abbottabad, Kohistan, Galiyat, and Mansehra among other areas on October 27. All the rallies will enter Islamabad on October 27.

The men were trained at the Police Line Ground, while more than 400 women school guards were trained in a separate room.

“The purpose [of calling you all] is so that we can protect people’s lives and their assets during the protest,” said DPO Javed Iqbal while addressing the training session. “Protest is everyone’s democratic right. No government or institution can stop anyone from protesting but, saying that, we have to ensure the security of the people too.”

We don’t want life to come to a halt in the city. Transportation and business activity must continue as usual on October 27, he remarked. “But we have to ensure the security of our children, traders, shopkeepers among others.”

He assured that the school guards will remain unarmed. No one will carry any firearms or anti-riot equipment, the DPO added.

“The DPO called us because he fears that some people will try to create chaos,” said a school guard. “We are ready to perform our duties and stop all illegal activities,” he added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Azadi March jui-f
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Khusro Bakhtiar, Karachi, Green Line bus project, federation, centre, Sindh
 
MOST READ
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
PM Khan launches new programme for the country's youth
PM Khan launches new programme for the country’s youth
Keep your children away from instant noodles
Keep your children away from instant noodles
Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar are living the Parisian dream
Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar are living the Parisian dream
GDA's Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
GDA’s Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.