Abbasi wants to pay for his treatment at private hospital 

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has filed a petition in court asking if he can pay for his treatment at a private hospital.

Abbasi is currently in Islamabad’s Adiala Jail on judicial remand in the LNG corruption case.

An accountability court in Islamabad was hearing the case on Monday.

The PML-N leader’s lawyer submitted his medical reports in court and said that a medical board has advised his client to get his surgery done. “The government isn’t taking responsibility for my health,” Abbasi said, adding that they showed a delayed response in Nawaz Sharif’s case too.

Abbasi even offered for NAB to take back his B-class prison facility and laptop. “If the PM and Punjab CM have a problem with me having such facilities then I am happy to forego them.”

The court extended the remand of Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and Imraul Haq till November 19. It even allowed the three to meet each other on Sunday.

