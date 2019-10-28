Abbasi wants to pay for his treatment at private hospital 

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has filed a petition in court asking if he can pay for his treatment at a private hospital.
Abbasi is currently in Islamabad’s Adiala Jail on judicial remand in the LNG corruption case.
An accountability court in Islamabad was hearing the case on Monday.
The PML-N leader’s lawyer submitted his medical reports in court and said that a medical board has advised his client to get his surgery done. “The government isn’t taking responsibility for my health,” Abbasi said, adding that they showed a delayed response in Nawaz Sharif’s case too.
Abbasi even offered for NAB to take back his B-class prison facility and laptop. “If the PM and Punjab CM have a problem with me having such facilities then I am happy to forego them.”
The court extended the remand of Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and Imraul Haq till November 19. It even allowed the three to meet each other on Sunday.