Abbasi wants to pay for his treatment at private hospital 

2 hours ago
Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has filed a petition in court asking if he can pay for his treatment at a private hospital. 

Abbasi is currently in Islamabad’s Adiala Jail on judicial remand in the LNG corruption case.

An accountability court in Islamabad was hearing the case on Monday.

The PML-N leader’s lawyer submitted his medical reports in court and said that a medical board has advised his client to get his surgery done. “The government isn’t taking responsibility for my health,” Abbasi said, adding that they showed a delayed response in Nawaz Sharif’s case too.

Abbasi even offered for NAB to take back his B-class prison facility and laptop. “If the PM and Punjab CM have a problem with me having such facilities then I am happy to forego them.”

 

The court extended the remand of Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and Imraul Haq till November 19. It even allowed the three to meet each other on Sunday.

LNG corruption case shahid khaqan abbasi
 
