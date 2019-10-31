Abbasi staffers have been released after raid: KMC medical director

The Abbasi Shaheed Hospital staff who were taken into custody after a police raid in Karachi on Wednesday have been released, says the KMC.

Three people were arrested by masked men Tuesday night.

One of them was released Wednesday night and two were released Thursday morning, KMC Medical and Health Services Senior Director Dr Salma Kauser confirmed to SAMAA Digital.

The arrested included the hospital’s public relations officer, Rashid and a non-teaching member of staff, Arshad Hashmat.

Dr Kauser says she has written a letter to the Sindh IG about the damage, which includes broken cameras and hospital locks.

Various items, such as hard drives and records, were also seized from the hospital’s IT department and the individuals’ places of residence. These belongings have not been returned.

Anti-rabies campaign

Dr Kauser also mentioned that an anti-rabies campaign was underway at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The campaign was launched on Saturday. Local government officials put up posters to create awareness about the disease and highlight how not to provoke stray dogs.

The very first desk that tracks dog bite cases and follows up with victims regarding treatment has also been established at the public hospital, Dr Kauser said.

She says the officers responsible for following up with patients call them up to remind them to come for their vaccination.

The anti-rabies vaccine needs to be given in five doses on days zero, three, seven, 14 and 28. Missing a dose can be fatal.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.