Thursday, October 31, 2019  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Abbasi staffers have been released after raid: KMC medical director

1 hour ago
Abbasi staffers have been released after raid: KMC medical director

The Abbasi Shaheed Hospital staff who were taken into custody after a police raid in Karachi on Wednesday have been released, says the KMC.

Three people were arrested by masked men Tuesday night.

One of them was released Wednesday night and two were released Thursday morning, KMC Medical and Health Services Senior Director Dr Salma Kauser confirmed to SAMAA Digital.

The arrested included the hospital’s public relations officer, Rashid and a non-teaching member of staff, Arshad Hashmat.

Dr Kauser says she has written a letter to the Sindh IG about the damage, which includes broken cameras and hospital locks.

Various items, such as hard drives and records, were also seized from the hospital’s IT department and the individuals’ places of residence. These belongings have not been returned.

Anti-rabies campaign

Dr Kauser also mentioned that an anti-rabies campaign was underway at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The campaign was launched on Saturday. Local government officials put up posters to create awareness about the disease and highlight how not to provoke stray dogs.

The very first desk that tracks dog bite cases and follows up with victims regarding treatment has also been established at the public hospital, Dr Kauser said.

She says the officers responsible for following up with patients call them up to remind them to come for their vaccination.

The anti-rabies vaccine needs to be given in five doses on days zero, three, seven, 14 and 28. Missing a dose can be fatal.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Anti-rabies campaign
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, KMC, medical and health services KMC, Dr Salma Kauser, rabies, anti-rabies vaccine, ARV, rabies awareness campaign, stray dogs, dog bites
 
MOST READ
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Watch: Karachi's DHA Golf Club submerged
Watch: Karachi’s DHA Golf Club submerged
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
This isn't a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
This isn’t a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange
JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.