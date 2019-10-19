‘70% of Rajanpur people don’t have access to clean water’

At least 0.7 million people in Rajanpur have no access to clean drinking water, according to a report by the Water Training Lab.

A test, which was conducted two months ago, revealed that the city’s underground water is getting mixed with sewerage water because 70% of the water becomes contaminated.

Even floodwater gets mixed with this contaminated water, said Dr Imran Qamar, the in-charge of lab.

The city’s sole filtration plant has broken down making the lives of people more difficult.

“Our inefficient sewerage system is a big reason for the pollution of water,” the doctor claimed.

People from the area claim that there’s no water in the Dajal Canal and the water underground in undrinkable. “The water we consume is from nearby ponds and it is contaminated as well. This water exposes us to several diseases,” a person complained.

“Water is a basic need. It is a matter of life and death,” one of the locals said.

In Pachad Town, there is a severe shortage and people have no other option than to drink water from contaminated ponds, they claimed.

As a result, locals have been diagnosed with different diseases such as muscle slacking, nausea, diarrhea, skin cancer, weak joints, dental floss, and other abnormal diseases, according to Dr Qamar.

Locals have asked the authorities to install water schemes and filtration plants that will give them access to clean drinking water.

Water schemes for the provision of clean water in the city have failed to reap results, said Deputy Commissioner Rana Muhammad Afzal Nasir. “Orders to restore these schemes have been passed and other actions are being taken to provide safe water to locals,” he added.

