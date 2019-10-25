42 schoolchildren brought to Hyderabad hospital for food poisoning

Forty-two children were brought to Hyderabad’s Civil Hospital on Thursday with complaints of food poisoning. All were students at a private boarding school in the city.

The children ate breakfast at their school, Dreamers Academy in Hyderabad’s Halanaqa, and, approximately three hours later, began to feel ill. The medical superintendent of Civil Hospital, Dr Mobeen Memon, told SAMAA TV that 42 children were brought in and 19 were hospitalised.

They are all out of danger and received treatment, he said. The boys were between the ages of four and eight.

The school administration, however, claimed that only three children were ill and the rest were brought as a precaution. They told SAMAA TV that they began throwing up soon after eating eggs and bread for breakfast. They usually ate around 10am.

Dr Memon said that the situation was reported to the Hyderabad administration. He said it was possible there was some substance in the food that triggered the children’s reaction.

One boy’s father confirmed that the school had just told him that the students were brought to the hospital after eating breakfast because they felt sick. I don’t know what they had for breakfast but they are better now, he said.

