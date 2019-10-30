Tuesday, October 22, 2019  | 22 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Health

30-year-old man dies of dengue in Karachi

33 mins ago
30-year-old man dies of dengue in Karachi

Photo: ONLINE

A 30-year-old man died of dengue fever in Karachi on Tuesday.

Mohammad Saleem was being treated at a private hospital, health officials said. He was a resident of Ayub Goth.

Dengue has claimed 20 lives in Karachi so far this year.

In the last 24 hours, 200 cases of dengue have surfaced across Sindh. In October, 3,715 cases have so far been reported in the province, out of which 3,462 cases were reported from Karachi.

At least 6,504 people have suffered from dengue fever in the megapolis in the last one year.

