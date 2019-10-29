29 koonj birds recovered from three suspects in Balochistan’s Lasbela

Photo: Wikipedia Commons/Arghyadeep98

Balochistan’s Forest and Wildlife Department recovered 29 koonj birds, also known as demoiselle crane, from three suspects during an operation near the Makran Coastal Highway near Lasbela on Monday.

The wildlife team received a tip-off that the birds were being smuggled to another city in a vehicle.

Conservator Maqbool Hassan Dashti said that a case has been registered against the three illegal hunters under the wildlife act. “We will not allow anyone to illegally hunt birds.”

Koonj is a species of crane. Its scientific name is Grus Virgo. It’s the smallest among all crane species. These migratory birds travel long distances without landing for water or food.

