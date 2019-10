The dengue outbreak continues unabated in Sindh. As many as 247 new cases emerged in Karachi in the last 24 hours.

This month, the number of dengue cases in the city has crossed 5,000. At least 5,137 cases have been reported in the city and 5,490 in the province so far, according to the officials.

The total number of dengue cases has reached 8,707 in Sindh, out of which 8,181 are from Karachi. Twenty-two people have died of the disease in the city this year.

