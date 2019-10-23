23 Pakpattan ‘criminals’ arrested in a month

Pakpattan police has taken 23 suspects into custody in a month in a major crackdown against dacoits, law enforcers said on Friday.

All of the arrested men were wanted in criminal cases, including robbery and murder.

District Police Officer Bilal Umer said stolen items worth more than Rs10 million had also been recovered.

A search for the accomplices of the arrested suspects is under way, police said, adding that all of the suspects are being interrogated to get a lead on the whereabouts of their accomplices.

