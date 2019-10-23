Friday, October 25, 2019  | 25 Safar, 1441 | BETA
23 Pakpattan ‘criminals’ arrested in a month

45 mins ago
Pakpattan police has taken 23 suspects into custody in a month in a major crackdown against dacoits, law enforcers said on Friday.

All of the arrested men were wanted in criminal cases, including robbery and murder.

District Police Officer Bilal Umer said stolen items worth more than Rs10 million had also been recovered.

A search for the accomplices of the arrested suspects is under way, police said, adding that all of the suspects are being interrogated to get a lead on the whereabouts of their accomplices.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
pakpattan Police
 
