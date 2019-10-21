Tuesday, October 1, 2019  | 1 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Health

21-year-old dies of dengue in Rawalpindi

1 hour ago
 
21-year-old dies of dengue in Rawalpindi
Photo: Online

A 21-year-old died of dengue in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The patient, Ghazanfar, was reportedly undergoing treatment at the Holy Family Hospital when he passed away.

Over 197 people in the city have been diagnosed with dengue over the last 24 hours, according to the Punjab health department.

So far this year, at least 10 deaths from the dengue virus have been reported from Rawalpindi.

Earlier today, another person died of dengue in Karachi. She was identified as 21-year-old Azra, a resident of Kemari. She was undergoing treatment at the Lyari General Hospital when she passed away.

