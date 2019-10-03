Thursday, October 3, 2019  | 3 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

197 more people diagnosed with dengue in Punjab

1 min ago
 
197 more people diagnosed with dengue in Punjab
Photo: Online

Punjab continues to be the worst affected by dengue this year. At least, 197 more people were diagnosed with the virus in the province on Thursday.

In the last 24 hours, over 154 people have been admitted with dengue symptoms in different hospitals in Rawalpindi. Twelve cases each were reported from Vehari and Attock, while nine were detected in Lahore.

The outbreak of the disease isn’t just confined to big cities as hospitals in Sialkot, Bhakkar, Khanewal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Bahawalnagar have also reported several dengue cases. Nine patients are said to be in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the provincial health department is acting against those responsible for the spread of the virus. It has arrested 27 people in connection with dengue larvae and sealed 133 commercial areas.

More than 4,500 cases have been reported all over Punjab this year. Nine patients have died because of it.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
dengue Punjab
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Rabies, Vaccine, Shortage, Dog bite
 
MOST READ
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Imran Khan's plane narrowly avoids disaster after leaving NYC
Imran Khan’s plane narrowly avoids disaster after leaving NYC
Islamabad varsity rector announces resignation over student's death
Islamabad varsity rector announces resignation over student’s death
Islamabad police called in after protests erupt outside NTS headquarters
Islamabad police called in after protests erupt outside NTS headquarters
More rain predicted in Karachi on Saturday
More rain predicted in Karachi on Saturday
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.