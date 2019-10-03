197 more people diagnosed with dengue in Punjab

Photo: Online

Punjab continues to be the worst affected by dengue this year. At least, 197 more people were diagnosed with the virus in the province on Thursday.

In the last 24 hours, over 154 people have been admitted with dengue symptoms in different hospitals in Rawalpindi. Twelve cases each were reported from Vehari and Attock, while nine were detected in Lahore.

The outbreak of the disease isn’t just confined to big cities as hospitals in Sialkot, Bhakkar, Khanewal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Bahawalnagar have also reported several dengue cases. Nine patients are said to be in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the provincial health department is acting against those responsible for the spread of the virus. It has arrested 27 people in connection with dengue larvae and sealed 133 commercial areas.

More than 4,500 cases have been reported all over Punjab this year. Nine patients have died because of it.

