HOME > Health

19,000 dog bite cases reported this year in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 
After Karachi, dog bite cases have been on a rise in Quetta and other areas of Balochistan.

More than 19,000 cases have been reported from Civil Hospital, Quetta this year alone. The region, especially Quetta, has seen a rapid increase in these cases.

Management at the hospital said that an increase in these cases has led to a shortage of the Anti-Rabies Vaccines (ARV), not only in the city, but also other areas of the province.

The municipal department says it doesn’t have funds to run campaigns that educate people about preventive measures in case one suffers from a dog bite.

Most people are unaware that rabies is a contagious disease and needs to be treated urgently, Karachi’s Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre Executive Director Dr Seemi Jamali said.

Locals have expressed concern over the need for campaigns to prevent dog bites. They also complained that walking alone after dusk has become difficult.

“If someone is bitten, they should wash the area with water and immediately go to a medical facility where ARV is available,” Dr Jamali said.

TOPICS:
dogs rabies
 
RELATED STORIES
 

MOST READ
