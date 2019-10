At least 174 more cases of dengue virus were reported in Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours, health officials said Monday.

The patients were admitted to various hospitals in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The officials confirmed that at least 15 people have died in the twin cities so far this year.

Data shows that at least 5,358 people were diagnosed with dengue virus in Rawalpindi and Islamabad this year.

Of them, nearly 2,500 patients have been discharged after treatment from various hospitals.