Thursday, October 10, 2019  | 10 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

143 more dengue cases reported in Karachi

1 hour ago
 
143 more dengue cases reported in Karachi
Photo: Online 

Karachi continues to be in the grip of a dengue outbreak as 143 more cases were reported on Thursday.

Ten cases were also reported from other districts taking the tally in Sindh to 4,691. There have been 16 deaths in the province due to the disease.

A government official confirmed that dengue cases have been detected at a madrassa in North Nazimabad’s Block F. Around 34 people have been affected by dengue, of which 30 are children.

A team from the dengue control programme visited the area to carry out spraying and larvicidal activities. Students and teachers were also given awareness sessions and informed about preventive measures.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 

 
TOPICS:
dengue Karachi
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
Students protest fellow's death at Comsats University in Islamabad
Students protest fellow’s death at Comsats University in Islamabad
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.