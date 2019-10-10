143 more dengue cases reported in Karachi

Photo: Online

Karachi continues to be in the grip of a dengue outbreak as 143 more cases were reported on Thursday.

Ten cases were also reported from other districts taking the tally in Sindh to 4,691. There have been 16 deaths in the province due to the disease.

A government official confirmed that dengue cases have been detected at a madrassa in North Nazimabad’s Block F. Around 34 people have been affected by dengue, of which 30 are children.

A team from the dengue control programme visited the area to carry out spraying and larvicidal activities. Students and teachers were also given awareness sessions and informed about preventive measures.

