14 years later: Remembering the martyrs of 2005 Kashmir earthquake

On this day, more than a decade ago, Pakistan was hit by one of the worst natural calamities.

The 14th anniversary of the martyrs of the deadly earthquake of October 8, 2005, is being observed across Pakistan, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The day has been announced as a public holiday in AJK.

Numerous memorial ceremonies are likely to be held in schools, colleges, private as well as government institutions of KP, AJK, Islamabad and other cities of the country to pay homage to those who lost their lives in the deadly earthquake.

The main prayer ceremony will be held at university ground in Muzaffarabad. All stations of Azad Kashmir Radio will broadcast documentaries and sessions on the observance of the day.

The 7.6 magnitude earthquake jolted Azad Kashmir and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 8:52 am on the morning of October 8, 2005. It left nearly 100,000 people dead and hundreds of thousands homeless, besides destroying the basic infrastructure of the region. Around 7,774 schools were damaged.

Recently, an earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter Scale hit Jhelum and Azad Kashmir Sunday morning. The quake struck near Jhelum at a relatively shallow depth of 15 km, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

Earlier, on September 24, a powerful 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan, damaging scores of homes and shops and killing at least 22 people and injuring over 700. The quake even damaged a key road leading to the town of Mirpur in Azad Kashmir and adjoining villages.

