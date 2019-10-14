14 Karachi jail officials sent to prison for six years

Photo: AFP

An anti-terrorism court sentenced 14 employees of the Karachi’s Central Jail to six years in prison for showing negligence during the 2017 prison break,

Two under-trial prisoners, Shaikh Muhammad Mumtaz alias Firaun and Muhammad Ahmed Khan alias Munna, managed to flee from the lock-up at the Anti-Terrorism Courts’ Judicial Complex on June 13, 2017. The two are said to be affiliated with the banned terrorist group Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.

The convicts include Assistant Superintendent Ghulam Murtaza, Abdul Rehman Shaikh, Fahim Anwar, Salik Ayaz, and Rafiq Channa. They were all out on bail.

The police arrested them from the court premises and have shifted them to jail.

