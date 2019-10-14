Saturday, October 12, 2019  | 12 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

14 Karachi jail officials sent to prison for six years

1 hour ago
 
14 Karachi jail officials sent to prison for six years
Photo: AFP

 

An anti-terrorism court sentenced 14 employees of the Karachi’s Central Jail to six years in prison for showing negligence during the 2017 prison break, 

Two under-trial prisoners, Shaikh Muhammad Mumtaz alias Firaun and Muhammad Ahmed Khan alias Munna, managed to flee from the lock-up at the Anti-Terrorism Courts’ Judicial Complex on June 13, 2017. The two are said to be affiliated with the banned terrorist group Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.

The convicts include Assistant Superintendent Ghulam Murtaza, Abdul Rehman Shaikh, Fahim Anwar, Salik Ayaz, and Rafiq Channa. They were all out on bail.

The police arrested them from the court premises and have shifted them to jail.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
atc Karachi
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
Karachi braces for more showers following overnight rain
Karachi braces for more showers following overnight rain
Man, son found dead in Clifton
Man, son found dead in Clifton
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.